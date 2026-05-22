Society

Romania-US social security agreement to enter into force on September 1

22 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The social security agreement between Romania and the United States will enter into force on September 1, 2026, allowing people who worked in both countries to receive pension benefits from each state. The announcement was made by Romania’s Ministry of Labour on Friday, May 22.

The agreement, signed in Bucharest on March 23, 2023, along with its administrative implementation arrangement, will take effect after both countries completed the necessary internal procedures.

“The new legal framework allows people who have carried out professional activities in Romania and the United States to combine their pension insurance periods under the principle of totalization, with each state granting the portion of the pension corresponding to the periods worked on its territory,” the Romanian ministry explained.

The agreement applies to Romania’s public pension system and the US federal insurance program covering old-age, survivors, and disability benefits.

The ministry said the agreement will help avoid double social security contributions for the same period of work, protect pension rights for people residing in the other country, and simplify administrative procedures for workers, employers, and pensioners.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Society

Romania-US social security agreement to enter into force on September 1

22 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The social security agreement between Romania and the United States will enter into force on September 1, 2026, allowing people who worked in both countries to receive pension benefits from each state. The announcement was made by Romania’s Ministry of Labour on Friday, May 22.

The agreement, signed in Bucharest on March 23, 2023, along with its administrative implementation arrangement, will take effect after both countries completed the necessary internal procedures.

“The new legal framework allows people who have carried out professional activities in Romania and the United States to combine their pension insurance periods under the principle of totalization, with each state granting the portion of the pension corresponding to the periods worked on its territory,” the Romanian ministry explained.

The agreement applies to Romania’s public pension system and the US federal insurance program covering old-age, survivors, and disability benefits.

The ministry said the agreement will help avoid double social security contributions for the same period of work, protect pension rights for people residing in the other country, and simplify administrative procedures for workers, employers, and pensioners.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 May 2026
Society
Romania-US social security agreement to enter into force on September 1
22 May 2026
Defense
Romania signs EUR 16.7 bln financing agreement with EC under SAFE scheme
22 May 2026
Macro
EC forecast: fiscal consolidation to silence economic growth in Romania this year
22 May 2026
Politics
Romanian government approves declassification of diplomatic archives covering post-communist transition years
22 May 2026
Environment
Romanian president challenges law increasing brown bear hunting quotas
21 May 2026
Transport
BMW iX3 named best electric car in Romania for 2026, Renault 4 wins public vote
21 May 2026
Society
Five injured after elevator collapses at Romanian Transport Ministry headquarters in Bucharest
21 May 2026
CSR
Metallica donates funds to two charitable organizations in Bucharest