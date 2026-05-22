Romania-US social security agreement to enter into force on September 1

The social security agreement between Romania and the United States will enter into force on September 1, 2026, allowing people who worked in both countries to receive pension benefits from each state. The announcement was made by Romania’s Ministry of Labour on Friday, May 22.

The agreement, signed in Bucharest on March 23, 2023, along with its administrative implementation arrangement, will take effect after both countries completed the necessary internal procedures.

“The new legal framework allows people who have carried out professional activities in Romania and the United States to combine their pension insurance periods under the principle of totalization, with each state granting the portion of the pension corresponding to the periods worked on its territory,” the Romanian ministry explained.

The agreement applies to Romania’s public pension system and the US federal insurance program covering old-age, survivors, and disability benefits.

The ministry said the agreement will help avoid double social security contributions for the same period of work, protect pension rights for people residing in the other country, and simplify administrative procedures for workers, employers, and pensioners.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com