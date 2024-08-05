Administration

Bucharest authorities to consolidate several buildings with EUR 153 mln loan

05 August 2024

Bucharest’s Municipal Administration for the Consolidation of Buildings with Seismic Risk will contract a loan of EUR 153 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank to consolidate 17 buildings in the city.

Among the buildings to undergo consolidation works are cultural landmarks such as the Gheorghe Tattarescu Museum and the Very Small Theatre. The announcement was made by Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan on his Facebook page.

The European Union has already approved the allocation of RON 283 million in non-refundable EU funds through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for the rehabilitation of such buildings, the mayor specified.

Among these buildings, 14 are residential and three are public, including buildings in the city center.

In 1977, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale rocked southern Romania, hitting Bucharest the hardest. Around 1,600 people were killed, over 11,000 injured, and more than 30 tall or medium-height buildings collapsed in the capital.

A report released earlier this year revealed that one in four Bucharest residents would be affected following a major earthquake, be it loss of life, loss of a relative or acquaintance, loss of shelter or job, and so on.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shook Romania on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, without any significant damages or lives lost.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)

1

