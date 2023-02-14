Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes Romania on Tuesday

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shook Romania on Tuesday, February 14. According to the National Institute for Earth’s Physics (INFP), the quake occurred in Gorj county, Oltenia, at 15:16 (Romania time), at a depth of 6.2 km.

The tremor was felt in Arad, Timișoara, Alba Iulia, Sibiu, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Târgu Jiu, Craiova and Bucharest, according to Biziday.ro.

“The earthquake occurred 102km SW of Sibiu, 106km NW of Craiova, 136km W of Pitesti, 167km E of Timisoara, 180km S of Cluj-Napoca, 184km SE of Arad, 196km W of Brasov, 219km E of Belgrade, 223km E of Zemun,” INFP said.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations said soon after the event that no emergency calls have been received through 112 and no material damage or victims have been reported.

This is the second medium-intensity earthquake that hit Romania this week, after the 5.2-magnitude one that took place in the same region on Monday, February 13.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)