Transport

Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca on lower end of ranking of CEE cities’ smart urban mobility solutions

08 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are at an early stage in developing smart urban mobility solutions, according to the PwC "Smart Cities Mobility" Index for Central and Eastern Europe. As a result, the two cities are at the lower end in a ranking based on an index measuring urban mobility.

The index evaluates factors such as traffic management, environmental sustainability, public transport, and active mobility (e.g., walking, cycling), with cities rated from "incipient stage" to "best practice."

The two Romanian cities rank in the lowest category among 25 cities from countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and more. 

For Bucharest, there has been some progress in traffic management, environmental sustainability, and active mobility, with notable improvements in public transportation.

Cluj-Napoca shows more substantial progress in traffic management and sustainability but remains in the early stages of smart mobility initiatives, along with cities like Almaty (Kazakhstan), Belgrade (Serbia), and Sofia (Bulgaria). 

At the top of the index, cities such as Bratislava, Warsaw, Prague, and Tallinn lead in smart mobility. In contrast, cities like Budapest, Riga, and Vilnius show positive but still developing trends. 

One key challenge is traffic congestion. Cities like Bucharest and Kyiv experience high congestion rates.

Environmental sustainability also remains a concern, especially with air quality. Only Tallinn meets WHO air quality standards, while Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and several other cities struggle with pollution. 

On the positive side, cities in Poland and Ukraine are developing strong cycling infrastructures, with Wroclaw and Lviv leading in segregated bike paths. Public transport in cities like Prague and Brno stands out due to affordability and high usage rates, contributing to better mobility systems overall in those regions.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca on lower end of ranking of CEE cities’ smart urban mobility solutions

08 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are at an early stage in developing smart urban mobility solutions, according to the PwC "Smart Cities Mobility" Index for Central and Eastern Europe. As a result, the two cities are at the lower end in a ranking based on an index measuring urban mobility.

The index evaluates factors such as traffic management, environmental sustainability, public transport, and active mobility (e.g., walking, cycling), with cities rated from "incipient stage" to "best practice."

The two Romanian cities rank in the lowest category among 25 cities from countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and more. 

For Bucharest, there has been some progress in traffic management, environmental sustainability, and active mobility, with notable improvements in public transportation.

Cluj-Napoca shows more substantial progress in traffic management and sustainability but remains in the early stages of smart mobility initiatives, along with cities like Almaty (Kazakhstan), Belgrade (Serbia), and Sofia (Bulgaria). 

At the top of the index, cities such as Bratislava, Warsaw, Prague, and Tallinn lead in smart mobility. In contrast, cities like Budapest, Riga, and Vilnius show positive but still developing trends. 

One key challenge is traffic congestion. Cities like Bucharest and Kyiv experience high congestion rates.

Environmental sustainability also remains a concern, especially with air quality. Only Tallinn meets WHO air quality standards, while Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and several other cities struggle with pollution. 

On the positive side, cities in Poland and Ukraine are developing strong cycling infrastructures, with Wroclaw and Lviv leading in segregated bike paths. Public transport in cities like Prague and Brno stands out due to affordability and high usage rates, contributing to better mobility systems overall in those regions.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 October 2024
Politics
Romania’s USR leader Elena Lasconi announces no-confidence motion against the government
08 October 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right MEP Diana Șoșoacă sanctioned for inappropriate behavior during EP session
08 October 2024
Politics
EU’s Justice and Home Affairs Council to review Romania’s Schengen readiness again
08 October 2024
Defense
Romania to acquire Sentinel radar systems from the US
08 October 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party leaves ruling coalition but not the government
08 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's Fondul Proprietatea launches procedure to select new manager
08 October 2024
Culture
2024 European Heritage Awards: Alma Vii Saxon Church restoration project in Romania wins Public Choice Award, Grand Prix
07 October 2024
Politics
Romanian government condemns attacks on Israel, calls for ceasefire in Gaza