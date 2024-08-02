Bucharest City Hall purchases 20 mini thermal power plants to patch up central heating system

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan recently announced that City Hall has awarded the contract for the purchase of 20 mini thermal power plants, which will be installed in areas where heating and hot water are not delivered optimally.

"The first 5 units will be installed at the Radu Beller Thermal Point (30 Av. Radu Beller St./66 Nicolae Constantinescu St.), 2 Victoriei Thermal Point (27 Munții Tatra St.), 3 Labirint Thermal Point (85 Matei Basarab St.), 7 Virtuții Thermal Point (17 Virtuții St.), and 8 Virtuții Thermal Point (25 Dealul Țugulea St.)," Nicușor Dan said on Facebook.

According to the mayor, the investment will ensure the optimal supply of the thermal agent and hot water for 340 blocks with over 16,300 apartments and approximately 40,000 residents across all 6 districts, in areas where operation has been deficient due to the old age of the pipes and constant failures.

"The plants (modular thermal energy production capacities, container type) will be placed near certain thermal points, generally located at the network ends, specifically: four thermal points in District 1, six points in District 2, three thermal points in District 3, one in District 4, three in District 5, and another three in District 6," says Nicușor Dan.

The delivery term for the mini power plants is 30 days from the order date, after signing the framework agreement. The mayor also mentioned that after the delivery of the first mini power plants, the Municipal Energy Services Company will begin the installation and connection works at the thermal points.

Due to aging pipeline networks, Bucharest residents whose households are connected to the central system are routinely left without heating or hot water.

