Bucharest City Hall finds plots for social housing

The Bucharest City Hall has identified the six plots where it will build social houses and houses for young people.

One of these projects will include a building with social functions, said Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea one year after she began her mandate, reports local Hotnews.ro.

The City Hall plans to build 6,570 apartments. The largest complex will be located in Bucharest’s District 6 and will include 5,000 social apartments.

Social houses are given to people who can’t afford to buy or rent a house at market prices. They get to pay only a part of the rent’s value and the state pays the rest of the amount.

Two of the social housing compounds will be located on the site of the RATB depot behind the Romanian Government building, in Victoriei Square, and on the RATB depot in the neighbourhood of Floreasca.

