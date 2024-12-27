Events

Bucharest Christmas Market draws over 1.3 million visitors at 2024 edition

27 December 2024

Over 1.3 million visitors, including Bucharest residents and tourists from around the world, rediscovered the magic of Christmas at the Romanian capital’s main holiday event, held from November 29 to December 26 in Constituției Square. Organized by the City Hall of Bucharest through CREART – the Center for Creation, Art, and Tradition, the event was free to attend.

The 17th edition of the Bucharest Christmas Market drew visitors from Bucharest and across the country, as well as international tourists from Europe, America, and Asia. 

For 28 days, visitors discovered authentic crafts, carefully made artistic creations, and local culinary delights. Moreover, the public also enjoyed performances from renowned artists, beloved bands, choirs, and folkloric ensembles from all over Romania, who brought seasonal songs and carols to the stage in downtown Bucharest.

The 36-meter-high Ferris wheel, the trains, the carousel, Santa’s House, the theater shows, the impressive 30-meter Christmas tree, and the dazzling lights all created a magical world, perfectly complementing the festive atmosphere in the heart of Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/CREART)

