Bucharest central heating system’s problems will not be solved this winter, mayor says

Bucharest's central heating system is in very bad shape, and its problems won't be solved this winter, general mayor Nicusor Dan said on Tuesday, December 8.

"Unfortunately, we can't do more than we said we would in the election campaign. There is an indicator, namely how much water is lost. This amount of water is three times higher than three years ago and 50% higher than a year ago. Pipes in Bucharest have 50% more holes than a year ago and three times more holes than three years ago," Dan said at local news channel Digi24.

He also said that the correct information of citizens and fast repairs in case of breakdowns are the only available options this year, as there is no time for more elaborate works.

The mayor also explained that, for various reasons, breakdowns of the heating distribution network could take more time to be fixed than initially announced. In some cases, for example, a pipe that was patched can break again quite quickly.

"Unfortunately, Bucharest residents should expect the situation of the last two weeks to continue in the following three months," Nicusor Dan said.

