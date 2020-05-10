Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:07
Social

Bucharest mayor warns residents of tough winter ahead because of faulty city heating system

05 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The residents of Bucharest can expect a difficult winter because the centralized thermal heating system is in worse shape than three-four years ago, the newly elected Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said in an interview with television station Romania TV.

The number of breakdowns is higher, and damage control is the only available option as there is no time for more elaborate works, he explained.

“We have about one month from taking over the mandate to the start of the winter; all we can do is damage control to have enough supplies in stock to intervene, to have teams to intervene,” he said. He also explained that private companies would also have to be contracted to intervene for repair works.

The works to replace the old pipe network of the city’s heating system could start in spring, using EU funds, Dan said. Some 1,000 km of piping need to be replaced, he said.

Dan also said the City Hall had debts of over RON 3 billion (EUR 616 million) at the end of 2019, a sum that, in the meantime, increased to an estimated RON 4 billion (EUR 821 million).

“The first thing we need to do is see the payment schedule to be able to keep things afloat in the months to come, and, on the other hand, start the work on the EU funds to be able to make several significant investments in the years to come: an overground metro line, upgrade the tram lines,” Dan told Romania TV.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:02
29 September 2020
Politics
Newly elected Bucharest mayor plans audit of the City Hall
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:07
Social

Bucharest mayor warns residents of tough winter ahead because of faulty city heating system

05 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The residents of Bucharest can expect a difficult winter because the centralized thermal heating system is in worse shape than three-four years ago, the newly elected Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said in an interview with television station Romania TV.

The number of breakdowns is higher, and damage control is the only available option as there is no time for more elaborate works, he explained.

“We have about one month from taking over the mandate to the start of the winter; all we can do is damage control to have enough supplies in stock to intervene, to have teams to intervene,” he said. He also explained that private companies would also have to be contracted to intervene for repair works.

The works to replace the old pipe network of the city’s heating system could start in spring, using EU funds, Dan said. Some 1,000 km of piping need to be replaced, he said.

Dan also said the City Hall had debts of over RON 3 billion (EUR 616 million) at the end of 2019, a sum that, in the meantime, increased to an estimated RON 4 billion (EUR 821 million).

“The first thing we need to do is see the payment schedule to be able to keep things afloat in the months to come, and, on the other hand, start the work on the EU funds to be able to make several significant investments in the years to come: an overground metro line, upgrade the tram lines,” Dan told Romania TV.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:02
29 September 2020
Politics
Newly elected Bucharest mayor plans audit of the City Hall
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

05 October 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: A quarter of new tests return positive results, PM self-isolates after contact with infected person
05 October 2020
Business
Risk expert believes Romania should join the Banking Union even without adopting the Euro
01 October 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider restrictions as number of new cases stays above 2,000
01 October 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment: Romania’s economy in the time of coronavirus
01 October 2020
Politics
Update: Post-election fraud scandal continues in Bucharest: Social Democrats ask for elections to be repeated
30 September 2020
Politics
Frenchwoman wins race for mayor in Bucharest's richest district after fierce battle and fraud allegations
30 September 2020
Social
COVID-19 in Romania: Number of new daily cases goes over 2,000 for the first time
30 September 2020
Politics
Romania local elections: Meet the six district mayors of Bucharest, the new wave in local politics