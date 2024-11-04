Bucharest to have a Center for Veterinary Emergencies, Adoptions and Education

A Center for Veterinary Emergencies, Adoptions and Education will be built on the site of the ASPA Pallady dog shelter, which will be demolished, Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. According to him, it will be the first adoption and education center in Romania.

Dogs ready for adoption will be housed on the building’s ground floor, while the educational center will operate on the first floor. A green space will also be set up, where adopters will be able to interact with the puppies they want to adopt.

The center will be financed from the budget of the Municipality of Bucharest through the Authority for the Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA).

The Center for Veterinary Emergencies, Adoptions and Education will be located in Bucharest’s District 3.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)