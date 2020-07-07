Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:30
Business
Bucharest ranks as 7th best tech city in Europe
07 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest ranks 7th out of 25 European cities in terms of opportunities for startups and technology, in the Tech Cities of the Future ranking made by fDi, a division of the Financial Times, and TNW (The Next Web).

Meanwhile, Iasi and Cluj occupy the 2nd and 3rd places in the top 10 cities in terms of costs, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The general ranking of "technological cities of the future" is led by London, followed by Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich, and Bucharest on 7th place.

The Romanian capital is also first in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), ahead of Warsaw (15th place), Moscow (18), Sofia (20), Prague (22), Tallinn (23), and Krakow (24).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 08:30
Business
Bucharest ranks as 7th best tech city in Europe
07 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest ranks 7th out of 25 European cities in terms of opportunities for startups and technology, in the Tech Cities of the Future ranking made by fDi, a division of the Financial Times, and TNW (The Next Web).

Meanwhile, Iasi and Cluj occupy the 2nd and 3rd places in the top 10 cities in terms of costs, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The general ranking of "technological cities of the future" is led by London, followed by Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam, Berlin, Munich, and Bucharest on 7th place.

The Romanian capital is also first in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), ahead of Warsaw (15th place), Moscow (18), Sofia (20), Prague (22), Tallinn (23), and Krakow (24).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
06 July 2020
Cuisine
Ten traditional desserts to try in Romania
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer