Bucharest’s Băneasa Forest takes first official step toward becoming protected natural park

Bucharest’s Băneasa Forest has taken a first official step toward being designated a protected natural park, following the launch of a scientific study supporting its conservation status. The announcement was made on March 21, International Day of Forests, by the Bucharest Natural Park Association and the Ministry of Environment.

The study, covering an area of 1,221.5 hectares, has been submitted to the Romanian Academy, a key step before the government can grant the forest national protected status. It was authored by biologists George Bouroș and Vlad Cioflec, with contributions from experts from environmental organizations and public authorities that provided essential data, including the Bucharest City Hall, District 1 City Hall, and the municipalities of Voluntari and Tunari.

Located in northern Bucharest and extending into the surrounding Ilfov County, Băneasa Forest is the largest remaining compact green area in the capital and part of the historic Vlăsiei forests.

Authorities and environmental groups have been warning that the forest faces increasing pressure from urban development and lacks adequate protection. More than 22,000 people have already signed a petition supporting its designation as a natural park.

“Natural park status means clear rules for protection and use, the conservation of habitats, and management that allows public access without affecting biodiversity. The Ministry of Environment is a partner in this process and supports the initiative through to the establishment of the protected area, for direct benefits to nature and to the quality of life of residents in Bucharest and Ilfov,” environment minister Diana Buzoianu said.

In his turn, Dan Bărbulescu, director of the Bucharest Natural Park Association, stated: “We know that Băneasa Forest is seen by some as a real estate goldmine. Starting today, we want to change that perspective and begin to see Băneasa as a true natural asset for the city. That is, a space officially recognized by authorities for its natural, recreational, and heritage value. Granting it natural park status will reinforce this role and contribute decisively to the city’s sustainable development, increasing the resilience of nearby neighborhoods and of the city as a whole.”

The initiative also seeks to integrate the forest into sustainable urban development plans, including recreation, tourism, and climate adaptation efforts in the Bucharest metropolitan area.

The proposal is backed by local authorities and environmental organizations, which say protecting Băneasa Forest is essential for improving air quality, preserving biodiversity, and enhancing quality of life in one of Romania’s most densely populated regions.

The Băneasa Forest Natural Park corresponds to Category V of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - Protected Landscape, a natural area managed for landscape conservation, recreation, and sustainable urban development. The establishment procedure was initiated by the Bucharest Natural Park Association, the same NGO that succeeded in protecting the Văcărești “Delta” and Petricani Meadow, laying the foundations for Romania’s first urban natural areas with protected status and ecological management.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest Natural Park Association, by Ioana Moldovan)