NGOs demand halt to car traffic in Bucharest’s Băneasa Forest

Environmental groups and civic associations are again calling on Romsilva, Romania’s state forest authority, to urgently stop car traffic in Băneasa Forest and cancel a contract that opened a forest road to vehicles, warning that pollution and noise are already damaging the area’s ecosystem and putting visitors at risk.

The Green Belt Foundation, Bucharest Natural Park Association, Eco-Civica Foundation, the Urban Nature Network, and the civic group “Save Codrii Vlăsiei,” joined by other NGOs and residents, said the decision by Ilfov Forest Directorate to allow access for cars was taken without transparency and at the request of a real estate developer, ignoring both public consultation and environmental protection laws.

The Greenfield Băneasa Federation, which represents residents of the northern Bucharest neighborhood, repeatedly stated that its members use the road through Băneasa Forest for car traffic legally, based on a contract with state-owned forest management company Romsilva. Its representatives also noted that the Greenfield residents need more access roads from the residential complex for mobility and safety reasons.

During a public debate on September 5, environment minister Diana Buzoianu voiced firm support for turning Băneasa into a natural park as part of the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt and opposed car access on forest roads. She pointed to contract termination as the only solution, stressing that forest roads should remain closed to traffic, with proper access routes provided through urban planning.

According to representatives of the Bucharest Natural Park Association, a Romsilva representative confirmed that the agreement signed with Impact Developer & Contractor and the Greenfield Federation could be terminated if residents demand protection of the forest.

The NGOs argue that car traffic through Băneasa is already generating high levels of dust, fine particulate pollution (PM10 and PM2.5), and noise, while disrupting wildlife and reducing the forest’s recreational value for families, athletes, and tourists. They warn that unchecked access will accelerate environmental degradation and create a dangerous precedent for urban forests nationwide.

“Băneasa Forest is the gateway to the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt, a place to enter on foot or by bike, free of dust, honking, and exhaust fumes,” said Ciprian Gălușcă, executive director of the Green Belt Foundation. “We urge Romsilva’s new leadership to correct this mistake and terminate the contract that allowed car access inside the forest.”

Dan Bărbulescu, executive director of the Bucharest Natural Park Association, said his organization has already completed the scientific study needed to designate the area as a protected natural park.

“The need for protection is urgent because traffic is already fragmenting habitats and filling the forest with dust. Without rapid intervention to stop cars, we will eventually see the degradation and loss of the forest itself,” he said.

According to the non-profits, under Romania’s Forestry Code, forest roads are closed to public traffic and may only be used for forest management, disaster response, or access by landowners. NGOs say the decision to open Băneasa’s roads to surrounding residential developments is not only illegal but also undermines national protections for all forests near major cities.

At the end of August, 40 non-governmental organizations and civic groups, together with the Bucharest Environmental Platform, issued an open letter urging the Ministry of Environment to block any plans to open forest roads for vehicles. They argued that such a move would violate the Forestry Code (Law no. 331/2024) and threaten the ecological integrity of the Băneasa Forest, a key part of the Bucharest-Ilfov Green Belt.

(Photo source: Bucharest Natural Park Association)