Real Estate

Storia analysis: Bucharest apartment prices rose by 70% in the last six years

22 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average apartment prices in Brașov and Sibiu doubled between September 2019 and September 2025, while the price of apartments in Bucharest rose by 70%, according to an analysis by real estate platform Storia. Among the major cities in the country, the slowest growth rate was in Timișoara, where prices increased by 53%.

Average apartment prices have increased in the last 6 years in all major cities in Romania, but the increases were not uniform at the national level, Hotnews.ro reported.

The analyzed data come from apartment sale ads published on the platform Storia between September 2019 and September 2025. The analysis took into account both new apartments and apartments on the secondary market, with one, two, three, or four rooms.

Overall, over the past six years, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation, apartment prices in Brașov and Sibiu have more than doubled, by more than 103%, reaching EUR 2,203 and EUR 1,921 per square meter, respectively, in September 2025.

As the most expensive city in Romania, Cluj-Napoca is also in the top 3 in percentage growth over the past six years, with an average increase of 93%, while in Oradea, average prices increased by 88%, to EUR 1,884 per square meter in September 2025.

Two other smaller cities in Romania also recorded increases of over 80% in average prices (Craiova by 82% and Arad by 81%), while in Iași the increase was 73%.

In Bucharest, the average price increase was 70%, to EUR 2,017 per square meter in September 2025. The only city among those analyzed with a lower increase than that in the capital is Timisoara. In the western Romanian city, the increase was 53%, to EUR 1,891 per square meter.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Storia analysis: Bucharest apartment prices rose by 70% in the last six years

22 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average apartment prices in Brașov and Sibiu doubled between September 2019 and September 2025, while the price of apartments in Bucharest rose by 70%, according to an analysis by real estate platform Storia. Among the major cities in the country, the slowest growth rate was in Timișoara, where prices increased by 53%.

Average apartment prices have increased in the last 6 years in all major cities in Romania, but the increases were not uniform at the national level, Hotnews.ro reported.

The analyzed data come from apartment sale ads published on the platform Storia between September 2019 and September 2025. The analysis took into account both new apartments and apartments on the secondary market, with one, two, three, or four rooms.

Overall, over the past six years, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation, apartment prices in Brașov and Sibiu have more than doubled, by more than 103%, reaching EUR 2,203 and EUR 1,921 per square meter, respectively, in September 2025.

As the most expensive city in Romania, Cluj-Napoca is also in the top 3 in percentage growth over the past six years, with an average increase of 93%, while in Oradea, average prices increased by 88%, to EUR 1,884 per square meter in September 2025.

Two other smaller cities in Romania also recorded increases of over 80% in average prices (Craiova by 82% and Arad by 81%), while in Iași the increase was 73%.

In Bucharest, the average price increase was 70%, to EUR 2,017 per square meter in September 2025. The only city among those analyzed with a lower increase than that in the capital is Timisoara. In the western Romanian city, the increase was 53%, to EUR 1,891 per square meter.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 October 2025
Healthcare
Romanian president Nicușor Dan promulgates law requiring panic buttons in hospital rooms
22 October 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors uncover false intelligence officer recruiting reservists for alleged missions
22 October 2025
Transport
Over 7% of road traffic deaths in the EU took place in Romania in 2024
22 October 2025
Politics
Governing coalition agrees on date for Bucharest mayoral elections
22 October 2025
Energy
Romania’s Transelectrica kicks off construction works on two major power lines
21 October 2025
Transport
Update: Romania’s main railway operator CFR cancels roughly 70 routes nationwide due to debt
21 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Intelligence Service stops Russian-backed sabotage attempt in Bucharest
21 October 2025
Justice
Causes of deadly blast at Bucharest apartment building still not clear, prosecutors say