Storia analysis: Bucharest apartment prices rose by 70% in the last six years

The average apartment prices in Brașov and Sibiu doubled between September 2019 and September 2025, while the price of apartments in Bucharest rose by 70%, according to an analysis by real estate platform Storia. Among the major cities in the country, the slowest growth rate was in Timișoara, where prices increased by 53%.

Average apartment prices have increased in the last 6 years in all major cities in Romania, but the increases were not uniform at the national level, Hotnews.ro reported.

The analyzed data come from apartment sale ads published on the platform Storia between September 2019 and September 2025. The analysis took into account both new apartments and apartments on the secondary market, with one, two, three, or four rooms.

Overall, over the past six years, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and high inflation, apartment prices in Brașov and Sibiu have more than doubled, by more than 103%, reaching EUR 2,203 and EUR 1,921 per square meter, respectively, in September 2025.

As the most expensive city in Romania, Cluj-Napoca is also in the top 3 in percentage growth over the past six years, with an average increase of 93%, while in Oradea, average prices increased by 88%, to EUR 1,884 per square meter in September 2025.

Two other smaller cities in Romania also recorded increases of over 80% in average prices (Craiova by 82% and Arad by 81%), while in Iași the increase was 73%.

In Bucharest, the average price increase was 70%, to EUR 2,017 per square meter in September 2025. The only city among those analyzed with a lower increase than that in the capital is Timisoara. In the western Romanian city, the increase was 53%, to EUR 1,891 per square meter.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)