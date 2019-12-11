Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/12/2019 - 08:31
Real Estate
Apartment prices in Bucharest edge down against opposite country-wide trend
12 November 2019
The average price asked by the apartment owners in Romania, new and old properties, remained on an upward trend and in October (+1.9% month-on-month), after a 0.6% advance in September.

However, in Bucharest, the asking prices edged down marginally by 0.2% in October after a 1.8% advance in September, according to the figures compiled by the real estate transaction platform Imobiliare.ro.

The Imobiliare.ro index recorded an advance of 1.9% at national level, to an average of EUR 1,296 per sqm.

Of the big cities monitored by Imobiliare.ro, the most significant increases took place in Cluj-Napoca and Iaşi, and the lowest ones - in Constanţa and Brasov.

In Bucharest, the average asking price for apartments decreased by 0.2% overall in October to EUR 1,373 per sqm.

In Brasov, the expectations of home sellers increased in October by 0.4%, reaching an average of EUR 1,140 per sqm.

In Cluj-Napoca, the Imobiliare.ro index recorded a 2.2% advance last month, to EUR 1,676 per sqm.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

