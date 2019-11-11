Romania Insider
Iraqi businessman earmarks EUR 20 mln to build 400 apartments in Bucharest
11 November 2019
Iraqi businessman Tomah Kahled, the owner of the Sir commercial complex in Bucharest, is waiting for building permits for two new residential complexes that will put on the market more than 400 apartments, following investments of over EUR 20 million, Profit.ro reported.

The Sir Group, established by Kahled in 1998, has in its portfolio the Sir commercial complex next to the Lujerului underpass and four budget hotels in the Lujerului, Gara de Nord, Colentina and Orhideea areas.

In 2010, the businessman decided to invest his capital gained in the retail and hotel sector and put it to work in real estate. He developed until 2018 five small projects of villas and apartments.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

