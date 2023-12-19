Finance

Banca Transilvania reportedly close to buying OTP Bank Romania

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OTP Bank reportedly agreed over the terms for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary to Banca Transilvania, a deal expected to be officially announced in early January after the boards of the banks endorse it, according to sources on the banking market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

OTP Bank Romania is the fourth bank taken over by Banca Transilvania in less than a decade after it bought Volksbank Romania, Bancpost and Idea Bank. The value of the deal will be announced in January.

It will be formed by the price paid for the capital of OTP Bank and the value of the debt owed by the Romanian subsidiary to the parent financial group.

(Photo: Kantver/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Finance

Banca Transilvania reportedly close to buying OTP Bank Romania

19 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

OTP Bank reportedly agreed over the terms for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary to Banca Transilvania, a deal expected to be officially announced in early January after the boards of the banks endorse it, according to sources on the banking market quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

OTP Bank Romania is the fourth bank taken over by Banca Transilvania in less than a decade after it bought Volksbank Romania, Bancpost and Idea Bank. The value of the deal will be announced in January.

It will be formed by the price paid for the capital of OTP Bank and the value of the debt owed by the Romanian subsidiary to the parent financial group.

(Photo: Kantver/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm