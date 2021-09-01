Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 11:57
Business

American-backed project could start gas deliveries from Black Sea by the end of this year

01 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG), a Romanian company backed by US investment fund Carlyle, could start gas deliveries from Romania’s Black Sea section at the end of this year when work on the Midia Gas Development project will be finalized.

French group Engie, one of the top gas suppliers in the Romanian market, has already signed a contract to take half of the gas extracted by BSOG from the Midia perimeter.

The project’s production is estimated at 1 billion cubic meters per year, which stands for about 10% of Romania’s gas consumption.

The gas deliveries from the Black Sea could come at a critical moment for the Romanian energy market, marked by higher gas prices and higher imports from Russian group Gazprom, which could lead to significantly higher bills for household consumers this winter, according to Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 11:57
Business

American-backed project could start gas deliveries from Black Sea by the end of this year

01 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Black Sea Oil and Gas (BSOG), a Romanian company backed by US investment fund Carlyle, could start gas deliveries from Romania’s Black Sea section at the end of this year when work on the Midia Gas Development project will be finalized.

French group Engie, one of the top gas suppliers in the Romanian market, has already signed a contract to take half of the gas extracted by BSOG from the Midia perimeter.

The project’s production is estimated at 1 billion cubic meters per year, which stands for about 10% of Romania’s gas consumption.

The gas deliveries from the Black Sea could come at a critical moment for the Romanian energy market, marked by higher gas prices and higher imports from Russian group Gazprom, which could lead to significantly higher bills for household consumers this winter, according to Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks