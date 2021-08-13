BSB students, admitted to the best universities in the world (press release)

Press Release

Studying the British Curriculum is a sure pathway for students to get into the best universities around the world. The proof is the BSB graduates that have been admitted and will continue their studies at prestigious educational institutions in Europe. Nearly 30 universities in France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Ireland, England, and Scotland will welcome BSB graduates this fall.

It's without a doubt that the British Curriculum alongside the expertise of the staff at the British School of Bucharest gave them the opportunity for their ambition, knowledge, and skills to shine and be acknowledged by renowned institutions in Europe.

We are very proud of exceptional results which saw 67% of the A Level grades awarded at A* and A and 87% A*-B. We want to share some of the chosen destinations, where we anticipate that they will achieve further outstanding results. The destinations include Bocconi University in Italy; Groningen and Maastricht Universities in the Netherlands; European Business School, ESADE Business School and IED in Barcelona alongside St Louis University in Madrid; IFA, Paris; Franklin University in Switzerland; Medical University of Vienna; Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy and Tiffin University, Bucharest; Trinity College, Dublin; London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), UCL, King’s College and Queen Mary’s in London; Universities of Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Keele, Glasgow, Leeds, Lancaster, Loughborough, Nottingham, Queen’s (Belfast), Surrey, Warwick, West of Scotland and Westminster in the UK.

BSB graduates also chose their University destination based on the various academic interests they had. Mathematics, economics, management, medicine, biomedical sciences, marketing and communication, psychology, tourism management, astrophysics, geography, politics and international relations are among the fields they will study in the upcoming years at the Universities they were admitted to. In the artistic and creative sector, they chose film, design, fashion, and arts.

Amongst some excellent results, several students achieved at the very highest level. We asked three of them for their advice to younger students.

'You need to get the most from what the school offer. The opportunities you have at BSB you won't find anywhere else. Don't put that to waste. From as young as possible, you should make the most of these opportunities.” said Andrei, BSB graduate and Head Boy, who has been admitted to LSE to read Economics following his unbeatable four A* grades in the A Level final examinations.

'You have to search earlier for what you want to study in the future. Starting from Year 10, you should have an idea of what area you want to explore further. Because the sooner you start working on it and building up experience, the better it will be when you apply”, added Darius, as a tip for his younger peers. Darius will study Discrete Mathematics at the University of Warwick armed with two A* and two A grades.

Laura, a BSB graduate from 2021, has also tips for younger students: ‘to be themselves and authentic during the process of applying’. Laura scored straight A* grades and will study Politics and International Relations at UCL.

“If there is one thing you take away, let it be this: enjoy yourself. Do try your best to stand out in the application process but do not try too hard. Be yourself, be authentic, play your greatest skills and have faith in yourself.”, said Laura.

By studying at the British School of Bucharest, you can get anywhere in the world. It prepares you for your future university and opens up a world of courses and specializations.

With a 100% pass rate amongst the cohort of university-bound Year 13 students and a remarkable 67% A and A* grades, we are exceptionally proud that all of our students achieve their best and delighted with these incredible results. This reflects the benefits of our balanced education. At BSB, I am sure that each child in our care achieves their highest potential.” commented Headmaster, Grant Gillies.

We are also proud of the outstanding GCSE results of our Key Stage 4 cohort: 44% A* and 70% A* - A. They proved that hard work and determination are the key to success, as well as continued support and guidance from the teaching staff at BSB, in what has been a challenging year for many.

We, the BSB team, are delighted with the results of our graduates and proud of their performance. We wish them the best of luck in conquering the world!

About the British School of Bucharest:

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is a leading international School, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England and offers EYFS, Primary and Secondary schooling, with IGCSEs to A Levels.

BSB has offered, since the year 2000, a British education in Bucharest for children aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with more than 650 students represented by over 48 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalised and highly supportive learning environment, offered by 100% English-speaking teachers.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as ‘excellent’ for both ‘the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements’ and the ‘quality of pupils’ personal development’, according to 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report.