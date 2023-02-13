The British School of Bucharest opens the Scholarship Programme ‘Broaden Your Horizons’ 2023-2024. How can students get to study at a top school?

News from Companies

This year comes with an extraordinary opportunity for talented and passionate students who aspire to a top education that facilitates access to an elite university abroad. The British School of Bucharest opens the Scholarship Programme 2023-2024, ‘Broaden Your Horizons ’, offering full and partial scholarships to students entering Year 10 (the IGCSE programme in the British curriculum) and Year 12 (the ‘gold standard’ A-Level programme in the British curriculum) in next academic year; whether they are students in state or private schools.

Criteria for obtaining a British School of Bucharest scholarship

It has been ten years since the British School of Bucharest (BSB) opened its first scholarship programme. The students who benefited from this opportunity over the years went to study at renowned universities abroad and are working in their desired fields.

For me, the BSB scholarship was a fantastic opportunity, a place where I was able to develop tremendously, both academically and personally. I had access to special teachers who encouraged me to analyse and draw my own conclusions, not to receive ready-made information. I had access to extracurricular activities that helped me broaden my areas of interest and knowledge. If you want to work, BSB gives you a unique experience. – Radu, former BSB scholarship holder and graduate in 2015.

Applications for the 2023-2024 Scholarship Programme ‘Broaden Your Horizons’ must be received between 3rd February – 15th March 2023. Students who want to be part of the British School of Bucharest community need to attach to the registration file, in addition to the required documents, an essay and a portfolio to support their application. Interviews and the GL Assessment Cognitive Ability Test (CAT) will take place on 18th March 2023, with students selected after considering the applications. On 25th March 2023, the students will be tested in English and Mathematics, with those who passed the first stage. The final results will be announced on 7th April 2023. The selected students can receive scholarships covering 10% to 100% of their tuition fees.

It is a great joy for us to give dedicated students a chance to fulfil their dreams and provide them with academic and personal support. This is a great opportunity for them to reach their full potential and for the whole society that will benefit from their extraordinary knowledge and skills. We look forward to meeting these remarkable young people with fantastic results and skills who want access to a truly British and excellent education, according to their abilities and desires for a bright future. – Jason Porter, Head of Secondary School of the British School of Bucharest.

More information about the registration process can be found on the BSB Scholarship Programe 2023 -2024 ‘Broaden Your Horizons’ page. Another important aspect for students who want a BSB scholarship to consider is that to benefit from this until the completion of their studies, they need to maintain a high level of study and respect the values of the school.

BSB graduates have been admitted, over the years, to top universities around the world, among which have included the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science (UK), University of Toronto (Canada), UCLA, University of Pennsylvania (USA) and the University of Amsterdam (Netherlands).

The British School of Bucharest opened its doors in 2000 and is part of the elite international schools in Romania and Europe. It offers an education process based exclusively on the National Curriculum for England, with native-English-speaking teachers. The British School of Bucharest has been rated consistently as 'excellent' for both ‘the quality of pupils' learning and achievement’ and ‘the quality of pupils' personal development’ and has received this rating twice in a row, in 2018 and again in 2022, by the UK ‚Independent Schools Inspectorate’, an inspection and accreditation body which inspects and accredits independent schools in the UK and abroad.

We look forward to receiving your application and welcoming you to the British School of Bucharest.

- This is a Press Release.