ONV LAW welcomes British barrister, Flavia Kenyon, to the team and launches new legal services dedicated to technology companies, Digital Assets & Web3

ONV LAW launches Digital Assets & Web3 (Code/Lex), a new practice area dedicated to technology companies and investors operating in cryptoassets, blockchain, and AI.

The ONV LAW team provides integrated legal support to technology companies, blockchain startups, Fintechs, AI solution providers, as well as investors seeking expansion in Eastern Europe.

The team is led by Mihai Voicu, Partner, and Flavia Kenyon, Counsel, a British barrister.

ONV LAW announces the launch of a new practice area, Digital Assets & Web3 Practice (Code/Lex), dedicated to companies and investors in technology, digital assets, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and legal innovation.

The new practice area (Code/Lex) brings together ONV LAW’s expertise in commercial, financial, and technology law, providing integrated legal support for projects involving cryptoassets, tokenisation, blockchain, DeFi, Web3, AI, and Fintech services.

Flavia Kenyon, an internationally recognised British barrister, joins the ONV LAW team in a pioneering collaboration created to address the legal challenges of the digital age. Flavia is internationally recognised for her expertise at the intersection of law and technology, advising on cross-border disputes and investigations, as well as digital assets, blockchain, AI governance, cybersecurity, Fintech, data, and privacy. Graduated from Oxford University, and with over twenty years’ experience, Flavia brings to the Romanian market a rare combination of common law trial advocacy, international dispute resolution, and deep engagement with cutting edge technologies. Flavia is ranked in Tier 1 for Crypto and blockchain assets by The Legal 500.

Radu Nemeș, Managing Partner: “Our services dedicated to digital assets, Web3, and AI are a natural evolution of our legal practice. Our vision is to become the trusted partner for both traditional and blockchain-native businesses, investors, and innovators, as well as public and private organizations adapting to the evolving landscape of law and technology in Romania, the UK, and beyond. This initiative is part of ONV LAW’s strategy to support digital transformation and legal innovation by integrating international expertise with an interdisciplinary approach, adapted to the new realities of the digital economy.”

Mihai Voicu, Partner: “Cryptoassets, blockchain, and artificial intelligence present unique legal challenges, from regulation to ethics and data protection. Our goal is to help clients innovate safely, in compliance with Romanian and European law, and aligned with international standards. Digital transformation is no longer optional—it is a legal reality that must be understood and supported. We named the practice Code/Lex because it reflects the spirit of the team: legally trained, digitally minded.”

Flavia Kenyon, Counsel: “I am excited to join this groundbreaking team at ONV LAW. What sets us apart is our ability to translate seamlessly between legal systems, regulatory cultures, and technical frameworks. We combine the strength of common law and civil law traditions, and offer clients a unique partnership at the intersection of jurisdictions and technologies. Whether advising on EU compliance under MiCAR and the AI Act, navigating UK and Romanian financial regulation, structuring cross-border digital asset ventures, or developing governance for AI and decentralised systems, we will combine rigorous legal expertise with a technology-driven approach.”

Our team will focus on digital assets and blockchain-related disputes, compliance with MiCAR, AML (anti-money laundering), KYC (know your customer), PSD2 (payment services), and eIDAS2 (electronic identification and authentication services), structuring and launching blockchain and tokenisation projects, legal support for AI companies and machine learning applications, legally binding smart contracts, Fintech advisory, digital payments and decentralised infrastructure, as well as representation before regulators (ASF, NBR, ANAF).

About ONV LAW

Founded in 2000, ONV LAW is one of Romania’s most dynamic independent law firms, providing comprehensive legal advisory services to both local and international clients. ONV LAW advises private companies as well as public institutions across practice areas, including public procurement, M&A, corporate law, employment law, telecom, infrastructure and concessions, real estate, competition, GDPR, IP, and environmental protection. The firm currently chairs the European board of the global legal network Legal Netlink Alliance (LNA), which brings together 95 law firms and over 1,500 lawyers worldwide. ONV LAW is also a member of the global legal network Interlaw, which includes over 8,000 lawyers worldwide. In 2024, ONV LAW opened its first office in the Republic of Moldova, in Chișinău.

