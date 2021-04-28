British Airways launches new route from Heathrow to Cluj-Napoca

British Airways announced that it would operate four new short-haul routes to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, Wroclaw, and Gdansk in Poland, and Riga in Latvia this summer.

The airline will fly from Cluj-Napoca to Heathrow three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, beginning July 2. Return fares for this route start from GBP 95, and customers can already book tickets online.

“The routes add breadth to the airline’s schedule and will operate from the beginning of July, running throughout summer. All flights will be served from Heathrow, with Wroclaw operating twice a week, and Gdansk, Riga, and Cluj-Napoca operating three times a week,” the airline said.

All flights will be operated by British Airways’ short-haul Airbus fleet.

“The flights complement an already strong British Airways network to most of these countries with regular flights scheduled to Krakow and Warsaw in Poland, and Bucharest in Romania,” the press release reads.

British Airways will also launch a new summer service to Perugia on June 28. This was due to start in 2020 but was delayed due to the impact of the pandemic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Toni. M/Dreamstime.com)