BRINGO: Over 1.6 million orders In 2024. 4 out of 5 Bringo orders contain discounted products

Promotional products were twice as present in shopping carts in 2024.

Healthier choices: Nearly half of Bringo orders included organic products.

Less sugar: +20% increase in sugar-free products in Bringo carts.

Bringo, the first rapid online grocery delivery service in Romania using personal shoppers, has analyzed key trends shaping eGroceries consumption habits in 2024. The analysis, based on over 1.6 million orders delivered by Bringo’s personal shoppers across more than 35 cities, reveals that Romanians are becoming increasingly conscious of both pricing and their food choices. Bringo LifeINDEX data shows that 4 out of 5 orders placed through Bringo contain discounted products, while 2 out of 5 shopping carts include organic products.

In 2024, budget optimization has become a priority, and the digitalization of grocery shopping provides customers with faster and more efficient access to retail promotions. Bringo data shows that 80% of shopping carts contain at least one discounted product. At the same time, there is a growing interest in a healthy and balanced lifestyle, with 40% of orders including organic products. Additionally, consumers are paying more attention to their dietary choices, with a 20% increase in sugar-free products in customers' carts compared to 2023 and a 10% increase in gluten-free products.

Discounts and Price Transparency: Key Factors Influencing Consumer Choices

Bringo LifeINDEX data shows that, while the frequency of online shopping remains steady, consumers are adopting a more strategic approach, choosing discounted products more frequently and planning purchases to maximize savings.

"We see a clear shift in consumer behavior: not only do they seek fast access to products, but they are also much more mindful of pricing and food choices. The fact that Bringo’s app prices match those in physical stores, and that promotions are easily accessible and visible, helps maintain user trust. We also notice not just an increase in the share of discounted products in shopping carts, but also a preference for organic products and items catering to specific dietary needs—whether sugar-free, gluten-free, or lactose-free. These trends reflect a more conscious and balanced consumption pattern, where easy access to information and real-time price comparison play a crucial role," says Florina Dobre, CEO of Bringo.

According to Bringo LifeINDEX, an analysis of consumer preferences across the 37 cities where Bringo operates shows that in 2024, the most ordered products were still water, bread, bananas, eggs, milk, tomatoes, and cucumbers, followed by carbonated beverages and citrus fruits. At the category level, the most popular remain fresh food, household essentials, and pharmaceuticals.

Prudent and Sustainable Consumption: Shopping Planning, Price Awareness, and Ingredient Transparency

Bringo operates in the essential daily grocery segment, offering an eGroceries experience that promotes mindful and sustainable consumption. While in physical stores, customers may be tempted by impulse purchases, online shopping carts tend to reflect strictly necessary, well-thought-out, and planned choices.

The average shopping cart value is 300 RON, and Saturday is the busiest shopping day, indicating a recurring and organized shopping behavior focused on weekly planning. On average, each order contains 19 products, a sign of smart and efficient choices, consistent with 2023 trends.

Health-conscious categories, such as organic, sugar-free, and gluten-free products, are growing, confirming consumers’ increasing interest in balanced and responsible choices.

At a national level, Bucharest, Iași, and Cluj lead the rankings for the most Bringo orders. Every day, Bringo’s personal shoppers deliver an average of 4,500 orders across 35+ cities nationwide.

On the sustainability front, Bucharest, Iași, and Brașov have stood out as top cities for packaging collection through Bringo’s deposit-return system - SGR, launched in summer 2024 as a market first in Romania.

The Bringo LifeINDEX analysis in 2024 reveals that December 23 was the busiest shopping day of the year, driven by intense holiday preparations, with a peak of nearly 8,500 orders delivered, compared to the daily average of 4,500 orders. When it comes to weekly shopping habits, Saturday remains the busiest delivery day, while Monday and Tuesday see the lowest order volumes.

BRINGO LifeINDEX is a consumer behavior indicator that provides a clear picture of trends and preferences in everyday shopping. By constantly monitoring and evaluating purchasing behaviors, Bringo LifeINDEX helps identify shifts in consumption and product/service preferences. Analyzing over 4,500 daily orders nationwide, BRINGO LifeINDEX serves as a valuable market research tool, offering real-time insights into consumer dynamics and key shopping habits in Romania.

About BRINGO

Bringo is an online shopping app available in 35+ cities across Romania and the national leader in the eGroceries segment. The platform provides access to over 350,000 products from 200+ partner stores, offering multiple delivery options and a unique Personal Shopper service that ensures a personalized, efficient, and stress-free shopping experience. Bringo also operates internationally in Morocco and Belgium under the Bringo International brand.

