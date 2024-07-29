Brewers of Romania Association appoints new General Manager

The Brewers of Romania Association recently announced the appointment, as of August 1, of Constantin Bratu as General Manager of the organization, a position he previously held from 2005 to 2016.

Bratu succeeds Julia Leferman, who held the position starting in 2017 and who will make the transition to a new role, that of Secretary General of The Brewers of Europe.

Bratu "has vast knowledge of the beer industry, after the 11 years spent as the head of the association. Added to this is experience in management positions within multinational companies in fields such as FMCG, business consulting, or automotive," the organisation said.

“It is an honor to once again represent the Brewers of Romania and one of the most important economic sectors in the country. I welcome the brewers’ brave campaigns, which have focused on responsible drinking and have highlighted the risks associated with underage drinking in particular. Member companies have demonstrated resilience in difficult economic times, supporting the beer sector despite the difficult macroeconomic context. I am grateful to be able to build on the strong foundation left by Julia Leferman,” said Constantin Bratu.

Through this appointment, Brewers of Romania seeks to strengthen its position as one of the most relevant professional associations in Romania.

“From the adoption of new technologies to the promotion of environmental initiatives to create a circular economy in Romania, the beer-producing companies in the country are at the vanguard of positive changes,” said Michal Mrowiec, President of the Association of Romanian Brewers and Ursus Breweries.

The Brewers of Romania Association represents an industry that produces over 90% of the beer consumed in Romania, generating directly and indirectly over 60,000 jobs at the national level. Since the establishment of the association, direct investments by members have exceeded two billion euros, while contributions to the state budget amount to five billion euros.

(Photo source: Brewers of Romania)