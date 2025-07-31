Finance

BRD Groupe Societe Generale Romania sees net profit soar 10% compared to 2024

31 July 2025

BRD Groupe Societe Generale, the fifth largest bank in Romania by assets, registered a net profit of RON 764 million (EUR 150 million), up 10% compared to the same period in 2024.

The net loan portfolio, including leasing financing, increased by 17.4% during the mentioned period, marking a significant growth in corporate lending by 23.8% and a solid performance in the retail segment (+13.7% YoY). The volume of newly granted loans to individuals rose to almost RON 7 billion (EUR 1.37 billion), a 34.2% increase compared to the first half of 2024. The deposit base increased by 8%.

At the same time, BRD Asset Management consolidated its leading position in the UCITS fund market, with a 42.6% increase in assets under management (up to RON 7.3 billion) and a market share of 25.11% at the end of June 2025. The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 2.3%, and the NPL coverage ratio was 72% at the end of June 2025.

Maria Rousseva, CEO of BRD Groupe Société Générale, highlighted that the bank recently launched a sustainability-linked loan specifically designed for SMEs.

For BRD, the first six months of 2025 have been strong in loan origination for individuals, with production reaching close to RON 7 billion, up by +34.2% YoY vs H1 2024, building on robust performance in both consumer and housing loans. Consumer loan production totaled RON 4.1 billion, up +23.4% YoY, whereas housing loan production maintained a very strong growth pace, up by +53.2% YoY, to RON 2.9 billion. At the end of June 2025, individuals’ loans outstanding increased by +14.4% YoY, whereas small businesses' contribution to the segment was rather modest (+2.5% YoY). 

The bank also registered increased activity in leasing and sustainable financing and has supported urban regeneration projects. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Finance

