BRD Groupe Societe Generale, named "Bank of the Year in Romania" in 2024 by British magazine "The Banker" for the second consecutive year

BRD Groupe Societe Generale was designated "Bank of the Year in Romania" for the second consecutive year, during the ceremony organized on Wednesday, December 4, in London, by the British publication "The Banker", part of the "Financial Times" group. This award reflects the international recognition of BRD's exceptional results and ambitious strategy, which combines innovation with sustainability and contributes to Romania's economic development.

"We are honored to receive this important award for the second year in a row. It is a recognition of our performance and commitment to providing customers with innovative and sustainable solutions. We will further build on the excellent results of 2023 and 2024, expand and improve the product portfolio and services we offer to our clients, so that we have an impactful contribution to their development and the economy as a whole," said Maria Rousseva, CEO, BRD Groupe Societe Generale.

Founded in 1926, "The Banker" is a globally recognized financial publication, focused on banking and financial markets. "The Banker" awards reward the best performing financial institutions and the best banks in 140 countries. The Banker's regional and global rankings, including the annual Top 1000 World Banks ranking, provide valuable resources for understanding the evolution of the banking sector.

Among the criteria that contributed to the designation of BRD as Bank of the Year in Romania are:

Solid financial performance, including a 15% increase in the net loan balance in the first 9 months of 2024 compared to the same period last year

The ability to adapt to the economic environment and the launch of innovative solutions that meet customer needs

The commitment to sustainability, materialized in new sustainable financing of almost RON 1 billion in the first 9 months of 2024, for a cumulated production of more than EUR 1 Bn over the last three years, exceeding initial objectives

This award comes in a context of remarkable performance for BRD, which in 2024 recorded all-time high results in lending to individuals, as well as in the development of the corporate segment.

BRD Groupe Societe Generale reaffirms its commitment to supporting customers, partners and the local economy, through a vision of sustainable growth that outlines the direction for 2030.

*This is a press release.