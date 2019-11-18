Media: Employees of Societe Generale’s Romanian subsidiary testify they bribed state officials

Seven employees in the Human Resources department of Romanian lender BRD, a subsidiary of French group Societe Generale, have submitted self-denouncements to the Prosecutor's Office testifying that they offered various gifts to officials of the public health insurance house - CNAS “to speed up the reimbursement of the amounts owed by the state to the bank for the employees' medical leaves,” Profit.ro informed.

BRD is currently investigating the matter internally.

Ziarul Financiar daily reported that BRD HR director Adela Jansen was leaving the bank after a career of 16 years in the group. However, the bank’s officials turned down such rumors.

“Adela Jansen is still executive director of human resources at the moment. This is what we can declare at this moment,” the general secretary of BRD, Flavia Popa, told Profit.ro. Adela Jansen's resignation has not been filed with the bank until today, she said.

The state frequently disburses with long delay the amounts that they owe to companies for medical leaves and other benefits paid to employees.

According to the law, the payment of medical leave is covered by the dedicated insurance fund FNUASS (managed by CNAS), but the employers pay the amounts to the employees and recover the money from CNAS later.

The terms are frequently violated by the state, and the companies often have to file lawsuits against CNAS to recover the money.

On Thursday, November 14, new finance minister Florin Citu said in a press conference that CNAS had RON 1.8 billion (EUR 378 million) to pay to companies for medical leaves and that the CNAS president was on holiday.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]