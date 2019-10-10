Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 11:26
Social
'Mystery patients' check Romania’s hospitals for bribe-taking, misconduct
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 14 “mystery patients” have been deployed by the Health Ministry to check the behavior of medical staff, cleanliness and other aspects as part of the “Undercover Bribe” program, health minister Sorina Pintea said, quoted by News.ro.

“We are moving ahead with the program, we have 14 mystery patients in the Undercover Bribe program. I do not know yet know what the reports include, but they are checking several aspects, including cleanliness. They are checking the behavior of medical staff, the way they interact with patients and their relatives. Nobody was fired because, had there been serious cases, I would have been notified immediately,” Pintea said.

This summer, the Health Ministry decided to send “mystery patients” in local hospitals to check if the medical staff is taking bribes and if other deviations from the rules occur.

Several measures aimed at combating bribe giving and taking in local hospitals have been rolled out recently. Beginning this month, the County Emergency Hospital in Bistrita, in Bistrita-Nasaud county, is asking patients to sign a statement pledging not to give bribes in the hospital. At the beginning of this year, the Emergency Hospital in Slatina, in Olt county, thought that anti-bribery posters would convince patients to stop giving bribes to the medical staff.

(Photo: © Vitali Michkou | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 10/10/2019 - 11:26
Social
'Mystery patients' check Romania’s hospitals for bribe-taking, misconduct
10 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A total of 14 “mystery patients” have been deployed by the Health Ministry to check the behavior of medical staff, cleanliness and other aspects as part of the “Undercover Bribe” program, health minister Sorina Pintea said, quoted by News.ro.

“We are moving ahead with the program, we have 14 mystery patients in the Undercover Bribe program. I do not know yet know what the reports include, but they are checking several aspects, including cleanliness. They are checking the behavior of medical staff, the way they interact with patients and their relatives. Nobody was fired because, had there been serious cases, I would have been notified immediately,” Pintea said.

This summer, the Health Ministry decided to send “mystery patients” in local hospitals to check if the medical staff is taking bribes and if other deviations from the rules occur.

Several measures aimed at combating bribe giving and taking in local hospitals have been rolled out recently. Beginning this month, the County Emergency Hospital in Bistrita, in Bistrita-Nasaud county, is asking patients to sign a statement pledging not to give bribes in the hospital. At the beginning of this year, the Emergency Hospital in Slatina, in Olt county, thought that anti-bribery posters would convince patients to stop giving bribes to the medical staff.

(Photo: © Vitali Michkou | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner
09 October 2019
Social
Romanians spend two thirds more on alcohol and tobacco than on their health
09 October 2019
Social
Two million EU citizens apply to stay in UK after Brexit, almost 300,000 are Romanians
09 October 2019
Social
Online retailer's manifest-commercial starring 102-year old #rezist advocate stirs fiery debate in Romania
08 October 2019
Politics
EC president-elect rejects Romania’s second proposal for commissioner
08 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s SocDem Govt., giving away money it does not have to stay in power
08 October 2019
Politics
Former president: If Biden’s son had business in Romania, I would have known

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40