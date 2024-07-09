BRCC's effort to attract investors to Romania persists through thematic conference

News from Companies

British Romanian Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Embassy of Romania to the United Kingdom – Economic & Trade Promotion Office organized on the 26th June in London the event “Investing in Romania: Seizing Opportunities in 2024”, part of a series of initiatives through which BRCC aims to support an open dialogue between decision-makers and the business environment in an attempt to raise appetite for the British Investors to Romania.

Designed to unite investment funds, entrepreneurs, and key industry leaders the event delved into the opportunities and challenges within the Romanian investment landscape.

Bogdan Mihailescu, Minister Counsellor for Commercial and Economic Affairs at the Romanian Embassy in the United Kingdom graciously opened the event. His insightful remarks set the stage for a fruitful discussion.

The panel was excited to share their expertise, perspectives, and experience, having C-level speakers from diverse backgrounds and expertise operating in Romania and the UK. Among our panelists we were honored to have: Catalin Stoiovici - Head of Engineering at Capco, Jim Turnbull - CEO of Food Development Company Ltd, Anca Stancu - Founder in Cybersecurity & Digital Health, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Safetech Innovations Global Services and Peter Latos - Partner, Head of Strategy and Transactions at EY Romania.

The conference was moderated on behalf of BRCC by Neil McGregor, Vice Chairman of the BRCC Board of Directors and Managing Partner of McGregor & Partners and had a crucial role in steering the conversations.

Peter Latos stated: “Romania is a favored investment destination in CEE for many of the G7 countries, and particularly the UK which ranks in the top-10 for FDI and top-5 for mergers and acquisitions. Consumption and investment-driven GDP growth, a strong manufacturing base, highly IT literate and multi-lingual workforce, combined with the availability of EU funds and state-aid support for economic transformation, are just some of the reasons why investors choose to invest in Romania. These factors were highlighted by 67% of respondents to the EY Romania Attractiveness Survey 20024, who believe that the investment attractiveness of the country will increase over the next three years, and by 72% who see non-reimbursable funding as key to supporting FDI. Not only were the panelists able to share their insights on the opportunities and challenges of investing in Romania but also to address the many questions from a well-prepared audience. Such events are a terrific way to foster the Romanian diaspora into an ecosystem to support bilateral UK-Romania investment.”

Their discussions provided deep insights into Romania’s strategic geographic position as a gateway to Eastern Europe, highlighting access to new markets, expanding business opportunities, and the various incentives and support programs offered by the Romanian government to attract foreign investment.

Anca Stancu added as well: "We are delighted to collaborate with the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce to enhance the visibility and awareness of investments and cooperation between companies in Romania and the UK. We are facilitating increased cooperation by providing cybersecurity services in both countries. This will help create familiarity with the current business environment, culture, and people's competencies in Romania, ultimately aiding British companies in competing more effectively on a global scale."

We extend our heartfelt thanks to our supporting partners, Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce Group and InnovX, whose collaboration was instrumental in the success of this event.

The event underscored Romania’s potential as a vibrant investment destination and facilitated valuable connections and knowledge-sharing among participants.

BRCC is committed to hosting similar events in the future and continuing to foster opportunities for investment in Romania.

The conference “Investing in Romania: Seizing Opportunities in 2024” once again confirmed the need for open discussions between the key leaders of the business environment while BRCC is committed to support sustainable economic growth and to promote Romania as an investment destination.

For more information, please contact: Anna Nastase at anna.nastase@brcconline.eu.

About British Romanian Chamber of Commerce

The British Romanian Chamber of Commerce is the premier business-led organization promoting bilateral trade and investment between the United Kingdom and Romania. Our mission is to facilitate and increase the trade between those two countries through business-to-business dialogue.

*This is a Press release.