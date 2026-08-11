Brazil is by far Romania’s main Mercosur trading partner, INS says

Brazil accounted for 86.1% of Romania’s exports to the four South American countries that are members of the Mercosur trading bloc and 58.5% of imports originating from this region in 2024, according to an analysis conducted by Tudorel Andrei, president of the National Institute of Statistics, or INS, cited by G4Media.

Romania’s exports and imports with the four Mercosur countries, namely Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, were not large. The share of the four countries in Romania’s total exports was 0.27%, and in imports it was 0.33%.

Among the four countries, Brazil was the most important partner in Romania’s foreign trade exchanges. According to INS, the most important exports of goods were from the following commodity chapters:

nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery, mechanical appliances and devices; parts thereof;

vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof;

electrical machinery, apparatus and equipment and parts thereof;

sound recording or reproducing apparatus, television image and sound recording or reproducing apparatus, parts and accessories of such apparatus;

rubber and articles thereof;

iron and steel

“In the case of exports, we note a high degree of concentration at company level: some 13 companies carried out 75% of Romania’s exports in this economic region. Of the 20 most important companies exporting to the four countries (which hold 80% of Romania’s exports in this economic region), three of them exceeded 50% of their export activity, and two are Romanian-owned, with 89% and 100% of their total exports, respectively,” INS stated.

The most important imports were from the following commodity chapters:

residues and waste from the food industries; prepared animal fodder;

tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; products, whether or not containing nicotine, intended for inhalation without combustion;

other nicotine-containing products intended for the absorption of nicotine into the human body;

railway or similar vehicles and equipment and parts thereof;

mechanical (including electromechanical) traffic signaling equipment;

pulp of wood or other fibrous cellulosic material;

recoverable paper or paperboard (waste and scrap);

coffee, tea, mate and spices

According to the INS head, the degree of concentration in imports of goods was lower than in exports. A total of 20 companies account for 80% of the volume of imports of goods from the four countries. Of these, seven were specialized in importing products from these countries, and their market share is around 40%.

radu@romania-insider.com

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