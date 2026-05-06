Major defense event to bring exhibitors from 36 countries to Bucharest next week

More than 650 defense and security companies from 36 countries will gather in Bucharest next week for the 2026 edition of Black Sea Defense and Aerospace - BSDA 2026, one of the region’s largest military industry events. The exhibition, held under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, will take place from May 13 to May 15 at ROMAERO.

The organizers said they expect more than 30,000 visitors and over 350 Romanian and foreign officials to attend the event, which comes amid growing security concerns in Europe linked to the war in Ukraine and NATO’s accelerated rearmament efforts.

The anniversary edition, marking 20 years since the launch of BSDA, will feature seven national pavilions and a strong focus on modern warfare technologies, including unmanned aerial systems, counter-drone solutions, and artificial intelligence applications for defense.

Among the companies drawing attention is SkyFall, which will showcase its P1-SUN system reportedly used to intercept thousands of drones launched against Ukraine since the beginning of 2026.

Rheinmetall will also present the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Bucharest, as Romania plans to acquire 232 units for its land forces through what could become the country’s largest defense procurement project financed under the European Union’s SAFE mechanism.

Other major exhibitors include Lockheed Martin, which will display a full-scale model of the F-35 fighter jet ordered by Romania, alongside Hanwha Aerospace, Raytheon, Leonardo, Airbus, and other international defense manufacturers.

The first two days of the event will be reserved for official, military, and business visitors, while the outdoor exhibition area will open to the general public on May 15. Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Black Sea Defense & Aerospace - BSDA Exhibition & Conference)