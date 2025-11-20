Brașov closes iconic narrow street for emergency repairs

The City Hall of Brașov, a popular mountain resort in central Romania, announced that the narrow Strada Sforii (Rope Street), one of the city's best-known tourist attractions, will be temporarily closed. The authorities cited urgent public safety concerns after experts warned that crumbling plaster from nearby buildings poses a risk to visitors.

Mayor George Scripcaru ordered the immediate closure at both ends of the narrow passageway.

"The walls of the buildings lining Strada Sforii are in an advanced state of deterioration, worsened by recent weather conditions. The falling plaster poses a real danger to both visitors and residents," he said.

City officials said specialists from the chief architect's office, the Historic Monuments Foundation, and the County Directorate for Culture will first secure the area before preparing a complete technical project for restoration and consolidation. The plan includes repairing façades, installing access gates, and adding video surveillance to protect the site once reopened.

The municipality expects the street to remain closed until spring, depending on weather conditions. The local budget will cover all restoration costs.

Measuring 80 meters long and varying in width from 111 to 135 centimeters, Strada Sforii is one of the narrowest streets in Europe and the world, according to Atlas Obscura. Given its proximity to Brașov's main square, it is one of the city's main tourist attractions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ramona Georgescu/Dreamstime.com)