Central Romania: Brașov introduces traffic lights that turn red for speeding drivers

The City Hall of Brașov, a popular mountain city in central Romania, announced the introduction of a new traffic safety system that uses radar-equipped traffic lights to stop speeding drivers automatically. When a vehicle is detected going over the legal speed limit, the light turns red for 10 seconds, forcing the driver to stop before turning green again.

The new system has been installed at four pedestrian crossings on Lungǎ Street, where radar sensors are connected to the traffic lights to detect and deter speeding.

The measure is part of the city’s expanding smart traffic management program, designed to protect pedestrians, improve traffic flow, and reduce pollution in busy areas, the City Hall said.

“We have put into operation several radar systems on Lungǎ Street, installed at the traffic lights near pedestrian crossings. When a vehicle approaches a crossing at a speed higher than the limit set for Lungǎ Street, the traffic light automatically turns red for ten seconds. After this period, it switches back to green and traffic resumes. In this way, we ensure that the speed limit is respected, pedestrians are protected, and we eliminate speed bumps, which cause both air and noise pollution,” said mayor George Scripcaru.

Pedestrian signals continue to operate normally, with crossings activated by pressing the button. New warning signs have also been installed ahead of these crossings to alert drivers about the radar-controlled lights.

In addition to the radar systems on Lungǎ Street, the municipality is introducing staggered pedestrian crossings - where crosswalks on each side of the road are slightly offset to improve visibility and reduce congestion.

The first such crossings have been arranged in the Gemenii area, on Saturn Boulevard and Alexandru Vlahuță Boulevard. Next will be those at the Făget roundabout, located on 13 Decembrie Street (before and after the roundabout), as well as on Gării Boulevard and Aurel Vlaicu Street.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Braşov)