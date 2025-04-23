Transport

Central Romania: Brașov Airport doubles passenger numbers in Q1

23 April 2025

Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport in central Romania recorded a total of 56,897 passengers in the first quarter of this year, more than double the number from the same period in 2024, when 27,885 travelers were registered.

According to statistics published by the Romanian Airports Association, the Brașov-Ghimbav Airport has returned to 9th place in the national passenger traffic ranking, with 19,855 travelers registered in March. 

“Good news about Romania’s youngest airport: over 100% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024!” announced the Brașov County Council on Facebook.

“Practically, in the first quarter of this year, we recorded a total of 56,897 passengers who traveled through Brașov International Airport, a number more than double compared to the same period in 2024, when 27,885 travelers were registered,” the County Council added.

In terms of cargo traffic, the Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport remains in 5th place among the 17 Romanian airports, with a total of 54.31 tons transported. 

In December of last year, air carrier Fly Lili announced it was temporarily suspending its flights to and from Braşov-Ghimbav International Airport due to low passenger numbers. The decision was a blow to the airport, following the departure of Dan Air a year prior. 

The Brașov Airport was officially inaugurated in June 2023. It is the first airport built in Romania in the last 50 years, after an investment of EUR 140 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alex Nicodim)

