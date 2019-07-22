Bankrupt hotel in Bran on sale for EUR 1.1 mln

The three-star La Dolce Vita hotel in Bran, a famous mountain tourist destination in Romania, close to Brasov, is on sale for EUR 1.1 million, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company operating the hotel, owned by Israeli investors, went bankrupt in 2018 with EUR 1.2 million worth of debt. A first attempt to sell the hotel for EUR 1.4 million failed earlier this year.

The hotel has 45 rooms, a restaurant with 200 places, conference hall, fitness and sauna facilities. Its occupancy rate didn’t pass 40% since opening.

Bran is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Romania due to the Bran Castle, a magnet for foreign tourists due to the legend of Dracula.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Hotel La Dolce Vita Bran)