Botanical Garden in Bucharest hosts film screenings this July

The fifth edition of the ShortsUP Great Picnic project, an event where films are screened outdoors, will take place between July 27 and July 29 at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest.

This year’s film selection explores what brings people together and what separates them.

Besides film screenings, the Great Picnic event will bring the public music, multimedia arts, and interactive games and screenings.

One-night tickets cost RON 30 (EUR 6.45), a two-day pass costs RON 50 (EUR 10), and a three-day pass RON 70 (EUR 15). Tickets can be purchased in the Eventbook network or on site. The price of the ticket covers the access to the Botanical Garden, guided tours, DJ set, and games and installations.

In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for August 3 – August 5, and the tickets bought for July remain valid.

