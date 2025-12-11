Bosch to fire 500 of its 1,800 employees at Global Business Services centre in Romania

Bosch announced that its Global Business Services centre in Romania, at Timisoara, plans to reduce approximately 510 positions of the existing 1,800 by the end of 2030 as part of a cost-cutting plan that aims to lay off 13,000 employees worldwide across the entire group. The company cited “stagnant demand for services” and “productivity potentials [AI] existing in the service environment” as reasons for the global downsizing.

To protect its competitiveness and continue to invest in innovation, Bosch said it must permanently reduce costs and reorient its organisation accordingly.

Bosch Global Business Services Division, which manages various operational services such as accounting, purchasing, and human resources services, will undergo a reorganisation process.

“To position itself effectively in the context of the expected stagnant demand for services and taking into account the productivity potentials existing in the service environment, Bosch Global Business Services plans to reduce a total of around 3,400 jobs worldwide by the end of 2030,” according to the company’s press release cited by Economica.net.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)