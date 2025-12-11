Tech

Bosch to fire 500 of its 1,800 employees at Global Business Services centre in Romania

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bosch announced that its Global Business Services centre in Romania, at Timisoara, plans to reduce approximately 510 positions of the existing 1,800 by the end of 2030 as part of a cost-cutting plan that aims to lay off 13,000 employees worldwide across the entire group. The company cited “stagnant demand for services” and “productivity potentials [AI] existing in the service environment” as reasons for the global downsizing.

To protect its competitiveness and continue to invest in innovation, Bosch said it must permanently reduce costs and reorient its organisation accordingly.

Bosch Global Business Services Division, which manages various operational services such as accounting, purchasing, and human resources services, will undergo a reorganisation process. 

“To position itself effectively in the context of the expected stagnant demand for services and taking into account the productivity potentials existing in the service environment, Bosch Global Business Services plans to reduce a total of around 3,400 jobs worldwide by the end of 2030,” according to the company’s press release cited by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Tech

Bosch to fire 500 of its 1,800 employees at Global Business Services centre in Romania

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bosch announced that its Global Business Services centre in Romania, at Timisoara, plans to reduce approximately 510 positions of the existing 1,800 by the end of 2030 as part of a cost-cutting plan that aims to lay off 13,000 employees worldwide across the entire group. The company cited “stagnant demand for services” and “productivity potentials [AI] existing in the service environment” as reasons for the global downsizing.

To protect its competitiveness and continue to invest in innovation, Bosch said it must permanently reduce costs and reorient its organisation accordingly.

Bosch Global Business Services Division, which manages various operational services such as accounting, purchasing, and human resources services, will undergo a reorganisation process. 

“To position itself effectively in the context of the expected stagnant demand for services and taking into account the productivity potentials existing in the service environment, Bosch Global Business Services plans to reduce a total of around 3,400 jobs worldwide by the end of 2030,” according to the company’s press release cited by Economica.net.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 December 2025
Justice
EC refers Romania to EU Court of Justice over failures in air quality monitoring
11 December 2025
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court leadership rejects media investigation, but judge says “toxic” conditions are real
11 December 2025
Environment
American scientists study extreme microbial life in Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark
11 December 2025
Environment
Unexpected moose sighting confirmed in Romania’s Hunedoara county
11 December 2025
Energy
Romania "balances partnership" with OMV Petrom and extends its licenses by 15 years
11 December 2025
Justice
Media investigation revealing "captured judiciary" prompts street protests in Romania
11 December 2025
Culture
Traditional Romanian string instrument added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
10 December 2025
Society
Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds