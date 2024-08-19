Border Police: 7,000 tons of waste stopped from entering Romania in first seven months

Romanian authorities stopped roughly 7,000 tons of waste from entering the country in the first seven months of 2024, a figure almost double that of last year. According to the Border Police, metal waste was the most common, but the authorities also found furniture, textiles, plastic, or tires.

In comparison, 3,356 tons of illegal waste were discovered in the first seven months of 2023.

This year, during border checks, Border Police and Environmental Guard officers found over 3,376,611 kg of metals, 503,800 kg of furniture, 829,200 kg of textiles/clothing items, 313,800 kg of plastic, 120,000 kg of rubber (tires), and 1,554,200 kg of other materials such as mixed waste, cardboard, batteries, car components, and household appliances.

In the case of such shipments, the Border Police notify the Environmental Guard workers who analyze the documents accompanying the goods to see if the conditions for entry into the country are met. If they find that the legislation in the field is not respected, the Environmental Guard representatives stop the respective goods from entering Romania and, later on, send them back to the country of origin.

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)