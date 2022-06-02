Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:56
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian city holds first book fair in 81 years

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sfântu Gheorghe, a city in the central Romania region known as Szeklerland, hosted the first edition of the book fair and contemporary literature festival SepsiBook between May 26 and May 29 May after an 81-year gap. Roughly 7,000 people attended, representing 11% of the total population of the multi-ethnic city.

Organizers of the fair are encouraged by the high turnout. “We can say without hesitation that the book fair and the SepsiBook contemporary literature festival exceeded our expectations,” said deputy mayor Vargha Fruzsina, quoted by covasnamedia. “It has been 81 years since such an event took place in our area,” he added, highlighting its cultural importance and necessity.

The festival saw 130 guests and over 1,000 children take part in part in roughly 80 events throughout four days. Simultaneously, 40 publishing houses offered their books to would-be buyers, aided by a sizable team of volunteers. The Covasna County library, present at the fair, also reminded visitors of its offering.

Held at the brand new Sepsi Arena, SepsiBook brought people from Întorsura Buzăului, but also from Odorheiul Secuiesc, Brașov or even Cluj-Napoca, according to the organizers.

After a 2-year break mandated by the pandemic, book fairs are once again held in Romania. Bookfest, one of the largest book fairs in Romania, is taking place in Bucharest between June 1 and June 5.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SepsiBook Facebook page)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 08:56
Culture

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romanian city holds first book fair in 81 years

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sfântu Gheorghe, a city in the central Romania region known as Szeklerland, hosted the first edition of the book fair and contemporary literature festival SepsiBook between May 26 and May 29 May after an 81-year gap. Roughly 7,000 people attended, representing 11% of the total population of the multi-ethnic city.

Organizers of the fair are encouraged by the high turnout. “We can say without hesitation that the book fair and the SepsiBook contemporary literature festival exceeded our expectations,” said deputy mayor Vargha Fruzsina, quoted by covasnamedia. “It has been 81 years since such an event took place in our area,” he added, highlighting its cultural importance and necessity.

The festival saw 130 guests and over 1,000 children take part in part in roughly 80 events throughout four days. Simultaneously, 40 publishing houses offered their books to would-be buyers, aided by a sizable team of volunteers. The Covasna County library, present at the fair, also reminded visitors of its offering.

Held at the brand new Sepsi Arena, SepsiBook brought people from Întorsura Buzăului, but also from Odorheiul Secuiesc, Brașov or even Cluj-Napoca, according to the organizers.

After a 2-year break mandated by the pandemic, book fairs are once again held in Romania. Bookfest, one of the largest book fairs in Romania, is taking place in Bucharest between June 1 and June 5.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SepsiBook Facebook page)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”