Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 08:13
Capital markets

Romanian dairy producer plans to list its shares after private placement

08 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company Bonas, which operates a small-sized dairy in Dezmir - Cluj county, will carry out a private placement in the second part of March and later list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company's founders - the Nas family - currently control about two-thirds of its shares.

The existing shareholders plan to sell a 40% stake, under the private placement, to fewer than 150 selected investors, says Bonas shareholder and CEO Sorin Nas.

The target price for the 40% stake is EUR 2 million, the equivalent of a EUR 5 mln valuation for the whole company. The company's revenues increased to EUR 3.2 mln in 2019 from EUR 3 mln in 2018.

Its net profit reached EUR 240,000 in 2019. Its dairy range includes over 60 products, such as cream, cheese, cheese, kefir, sana, yogurt, or whipped milk.

They are sold in the 16 own stores that the company has in Cluj-Napoca. The company also sells its products through big retailers such as Kaufland, Mega Image, and Auchan.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 08:13
Capital markets

Romanian dairy producer plans to list its shares after private placement

08 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian company Bonas, which operates a small-sized dairy in Dezmir - Cluj county, will carry out a private placement in the second part of March and later list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company's founders - the Nas family - currently control about two-thirds of its shares.

The existing shareholders plan to sell a 40% stake, under the private placement, to fewer than 150 selected investors, says Bonas shareholder and CEO Sorin Nas.

The target price for the 40% stake is EUR 2 million, the equivalent of a EUR 5 mln valuation for the whole company. The company's revenues increased to EUR 3.2 mln in 2019 from EUR 3 mln in 2018.

Its net profit reached EUR 240,000 in 2019. Its dairy range includes over 60 products, such as cream, cheese, cheese, kefir, sana, yogurt, or whipped milk.

They are sold in the 16 own stores that the company has in Cluj-Napoca. The company also sells its products through big retailers such as Kaufland, Mega Image, and Auchan.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks
02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania