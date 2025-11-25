Bonapp & Munch Close New Investment Round Led by Interactive Venture Partners and Piton Capital

News from Companies

Bonapp and Munch, the scale-ups combating food waste and reshaping dining across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), have secured an investment round led by US investor Interactive Venture Partners. The fund, backed by Thomas Peterffy, founder and Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc., invests in ambitious CEE innovators with the potential to expand regionally and globally.

Also participating in this round is existing investor Piton Capital, a leading European marketplace investor known for supporting and scaling high-growth platform businesses across the continent, such as Docplanner, Booksy, and Auto1 Group.

Bonapp and Munch have become Central Europe’s fastest-growing food platforms, with over 5 million app downloads. If you stacked all the meals saved by Munch in containers, the resulting “food tower” would be 900 times taller than the Eiffel Tower. This scale of impact underscores the company's mission to make sustainability tangible for everyday consumers while helping partner businesses turn surplus management into both an economic and environmental advantage.

Driving the next phase of growth

The new capital will fuel the company’s regional expansion. Bonapp and Munch now operate across Romania (Bonapp), Hungary, Czechia, and Slovakia, partnering with over 6,000 restaurants, bakeries, and major retail chains.

In its next chapter, the company aims to become CEE’s leading food experience platform, expanding into two new verticals:

Bonapp Market: delivering surplus and short-dated products from top brands to consumers’ doors — offering smart savings while reducing food waste.

delivering surplus and short-dated products from top brands to consumers’ doors — offering smart savings while reducing food waste. Bonapp Club: a subscription-based dining experience offering members exclusive restaurant deals, credit rewards, and free delivery on Bonapp Market orders.

From food-saving to behaviour-shaping

The company’s impact extends beyond food rescue. Internal data show that most of its users also purchase full-price products from partner businesses - proving the platform’s ability to influence shopping habits and brand loyalty.

Building on this insight, Bonapp and Munch are launching integrated programs with major food chains and retailers to help partners attract, convert, and retain customers more sustainably.

“We’ve realized that Bonapp is not just about saving food; it’s changing how people decide where and what to eat. This investment enables us to scale a model where saving money, saving food, and discovering new experiences all work together,” said Luka Zivkovic, CEO of Bonapp.

“We’re building CEE’s most fun and sustainable food platform!” concluded Grégoire Vigroux, Co-Founder of Bonapp.

Automation, AI, and sustainable growth

The funding will also accelerate the company’s use of AI-driven personalization, automation, and cross-market scalability, improving how users discover relevant dining and grocery offers. By leveraging data and automation, the company aims to make sustainability an everyday, effortless habit.

“We invested in the company because of the strong team and our belief in ambitious CEE entrepreneurs. Munch and Bonapp are well positioned with leading brands and a variety of offerings (Packages, Club and Market). It is the driver of an ecosystem connecting restaurants, retailers, and consumers all around shared values - saving food, time, and money,” said László Czirják, Managing Partner at Interactive Venture Partners.

What’s next: Bold Ambitions for a Sustainable Future

Together, the founders plan to expand into new markets across Europe in 2026, while strengthening partnerships with retailers, leading food brands and enhancing their mobile app to deliver a better user experience.

About Bonapp

Bonapp is part of a regional sustainability leader born from the 2025 merger of Munch (Hungary) and Bonapp (Romania), two pioneering food-tech startups united by one mission: to fight food waste and make sustainable consumption accessible across Central and Eastern Europe.

Through its mobile app, Bonapp connects users with restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries, hotels, and cafés offering surplus but high-quality products at discounts of up to 80%. The platform helps businesses recover value from unsold food while empowering consumers to save money and reduce their environmental footprint.

In 2025, the company launched Bonapp Club, a corporate well-being and sustainability program that offers employees exclusive dining benefits while supporting local HoReCa businesses. Operating across Hungary, Romania, Czechia, and Slovakia, Bonapp has already helped save millions of meals. www.bonapp.eco

