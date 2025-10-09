Bonapp Launches Bonapp Club in Bucharest: Smarter Dining, Bigger Savings, Less Waste

News from Companies

Bonapp, Romania’s leading app for reducing food waste, today announced the launch of Bonapp Club, a new subscription service inside the Bonapp app. The Club gives members access to exclusive dining deals from top partner restaurants in Bucharest.

Unlike the core Bonapp app, which focuses on saving surplus food, Bonapp Club delivers special perks available only to subscribers—such as “1+1” on main courses or 25% off the bill—while still rewarding members for every food-saving order they place.

To celebrate the launch, the first 1,000 subscribers will receive a free 30-day trial.

Bonapp Club: More Value, More Impact

Bonapp Club expands on Bonapp’s core mission: fighting food waste.

Members not only enjoy unique restaurant deals but also earn in-app credits every time they rescue surplus food—two ways to win with Bonapp.

Easy to Join

Subscribing is simple: users sign up directly in the Bonapp app. Plans start at just 12.5 RON/month, giving members full access to Bonapp Club’s exclusive restaurant deals.

Members unlock premium dining at better prices, while restaurants gain new visibility and customers through Bonapp’s platform.

Partner Restaurants

Bonapp Club launches with a curated lineup of partner restaurants in Bucharest, including Le Bab Fried Chicken, Balls, Dumicat, Trattoria Buongiorno, and Burger Van.

More partners will be announced soon, expanding the variety and appeal for members.

For restaurants, Bonapp Club is free to join—no hardware, no extra accounts, no direct costs.

Strong Early Interest

Before launch, over 3,000 users signed up for early access and tested the service. Feedback has been positive, highlighting demand for exclusive deals, fresh dining experiences, and sustainability rewards.

“With Bonapp Club, we invite users to explore new restaurants while making every meal meaningful—supporting both local partners and a sustainable food ecosystem”, said Luka Zivkovic, Co-Founder & General Manager of Bonapp.

“As we relentlessly continue to pursue our mission of turning the environmental, economic, and social challenges of food waste into sustainable opportunities, we also wanted to give members something extra with Bonapp Club. It’s a new way to enjoy dining out while connecting with local restaurants—bringing more value to our users and supporting the community”, said Grégoire Vigroux, Co-Founder of bonapp.eco.

Looking Ahead

Bonapp Club is launching first in Bucharest, but the model is built to scale nationwide. More Romanian cities will join the network in the coming months.

Today, Bonapp counts 500,000+ users and 2,200 partner merchants in Romania. Through its app, Bonapp connects consumers with supermarkets, restaurants, bakeries, cafés, and hotels to offer surplus food at discounts of up to 80%—helping households save money while fighting food waste.

About Bonapp by Munch

Bonapp by Munch connects consumers with local businesses—including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and bakeries—offering unsold food products at discounts of up to 80%. By saving consumers money and helping merchants reduce waste, the app drives sustainability across Central and Eastern Europe.

In February 2025, Bonapp and Munch merged to form the region’s largest food-saving network, with operations in Hungary, Romania, Czechia, and Slovakia—and ambitious plans for further growth.

Bonapp was named Startup of the Year by ANIS and featured by Sifted as one of Europe’s top early-stage startups to watch in 2024.

Learn more at: www.bonapp.eco

*This is a press release.