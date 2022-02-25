Bolt expands to resorts in Romania’s Prahova Valley

Mobility company Bolt launched on-demand transport services in the main cities in Prahova Valley, a popular tourist region in Romania, not far from Bucharest. Thus, the app can now be used in Campina, Comarnic, and the famous mountain resorts of Sinaia, Busteni, and Azuga, Economedia.ro reported.

The simultaneous launch in five cities was possible in collaboration with local fleets and partner drivers available to locals and tourists in the area.

To try Bolt’s on-demand transport services, users must install the Bolt app, which is available for download in Google Play, the App Store, or the HUAWEI AppGallery. The tariff for Bolt trips in the five cities in Prahova Valley starts from RON 12.

The company also announced that it launched its service in Piatra Neamt.

Bolt’s mobility and delivery products are currently used by more than 100 million customers in 45 countries. In Romania, Bolt is present in 28 cities.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)