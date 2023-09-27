IMF recommends Romania cut tax evasion

The experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), present in Bucharest for the annual Article IV Consultations, recommended Romania “cut the budget deficit and reduce tax evasion,” according to Finance minister Marcel Bolos.

Romania is doing too little for this, Bolos said, quoted by Economica.net. He is not among the fiercest advocates of the fiscal corrective measures recently promoted in Parliament by the Government.

Minister Bolos met on the evening of September 25 with the IMF team that arrived in Bucharest. The team was led by Jan Kees Martijn, the head of the mission for Romania.

The fiscal policy, recent macroeconomic developments and the structural reforms assumed by Romania under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are among the topics analyzed by the IMF team.

