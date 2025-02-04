Bogdan Rotunjanu appointed Chief Information Officer at ING Bank Romania

Bogdan Rotunjanu will join ING Bank Romania as Chief Information Officer starting April 1, 2025. He is replacing Heiko Fischer, who successfully concluded his tenure as CIO and will take on a new role within ING.

A graduate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, Faculty of Automation and Computers, Bogdan Rotunjanu built his career in the telecommunications sector, holding various IT roles in software development, architecture, and leadership. He specialized in top-level organizational transformations and joined ING Bank from Orange Spain, where he served as IT Director, overseeing integration, access, data, and Artificial Intelligence.

He also served as IT Director of Orange Romania before moving to Spain in 2022.

"Bogdan is a highly experienced professional, and I am pleased to welcome him to ING and back to Romania. I am confident that his diverse skills, experience, and results will significantly contribute to executing our growth and digitalization strategy. I would also like to thank Heiko for his valuable contributions to ING Bank Romania and the excellent collaboration over the past years," stated Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania.

Heiko Fischer, who has been Chief Information Officer of ING Bank Romania since January 2023, joined ING Germany 18 years ago, holding various leadership roles within the Tech management team. During his tenure in Romania, he made significant contributions to developing the bank's IT capabilities, enhancing risk management, and implementing practices that strengthen a reliable and secure infrastructure.

Starting in April, Heiko Fischer will take on a new position within ING.

