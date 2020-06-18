Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/18/2020 - 11:15
Business
Daily passenger average on Romanian airports drops to 1,800 in May
18 June 2020
The daily average of passengers on local airports dropped from 65,000 last year to 1,800 this May, transport minister Lucian Bode said, quoted by News.ro.

 “We all have the same wish: supporting aviation, currently impacted. We are talking about an activity drop of 90 -95% in this sector. This is why we need to implement urgent measures concerning the reopening of the traffic, restarting the flights, and air traffic safety. Restarting the flights to all states is an important objective that I will support, regardless of the situation. But sanitary safety needs to be a determining factor in all the measures we take, whether we speak about passengers, the staff of air companies or that of airports,” Bode said.

The transport minister, the labor minister Violeta Alexandru, and the finance minister Florin Cîţu met with representatives of local airports on June 17.

They discussed the current situation, potential fiscal measures that can be used by air companies and airports, the situation of the employees in the sector, and potential aid schemes.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

