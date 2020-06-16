Lowcosters prepare for the reopening of Romanian airports

Ryanair will resume about 20 routes from Romania, at the beginning of July, including to Italy, Spain, and Greece, the company said in a statement.

Ryanair will ask all passengers to specify the duration of their planned visit and where they will be staying, with information to be provided to European Union governments to monitor quarantine measures.

CEO Michael O'Leary says Ryanair will go from 40% of normal flights in July to 50% in August, but over half of the seats will be empty due to anemic demand.

Wizz Air, the biggest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, also prepares to accelerate operations by offering 20% discounts on all flights in the Wizz network.

The company offered discounts to its Wizz Discount Club members on June 15, but the terms of the deal were very flexible. Wizz Air announced new routes from Bucharest to Vienna and Heraklion (Crete) last week. Passengers can already book tickets.

The airline recently announced a series of increased hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear masks, with cabin crew also wearing gloves.

Romania's national committee for emergency situations (CNSU) has decided that people who arrive from 17 European states will not be quarantined or self-isolated. Flights to and from the respective countries will resume. The decision is effective June 15.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]