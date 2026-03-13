Romanian table tennis player Bobi Simion wins silver at ITTF World Para Challenger 2026

Romanian athlete Bobi Simion won second place at the international competition ITTF World Para Challenger 2026, held in Władysławowo, Poland.

The Romanian, world number 3 in class 6, had an excellent run throughout the entire table tennis tournament, winning his group and then two important matches in the knockout stages.

In the semifinal, Bobi Simion defeated Greece’s Chatzikyriakos Marios Kanellis 3–1 (11–3, 11–3, 8–11, 11–2). In the final, he faced Denmark’s Peter Rosenmeier, one of the most decorated athletes on the Paralympic circuit.

The Dane prevailed 3–0 (11–3, 16–14, 11–7), and Bobi Simion finished the competition with the silver medal, securing important points in the world ranking.

Romanian Gabriela Constantin, designated Paralympic Athlete of the Year 2025, also had a solid run in the women’s competition. After winning her group with two decisive victories, the athlete qualified for the quarterfinals, where she was defeated by Pang Wing Ka from Hong Kong.

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic Paralimpic Romania on Facebook)