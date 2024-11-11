Macro

Romanian trade union federation BNS expects 13% income tax rate from 2025

11 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The income tax rate may increase from 10% currently to 13% in 2025, according to estimates of trade union federation BNS based on the medium-term fiscal consolidation plan drafted by the government that envisages 1.1%-of-GDP advance of the revenues from income taxation.

The most plausible scenario for reducing the deficit could include, among other measures, increasing the income tax from 10% to 13%, according to BNS representatives quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

"The additional revenues of 1.1% of GDP in 2025 are expected to be obtained from the income tax. The income tax collected [currently] in a fiscal year represents approximately 2.6 - 2.8% of GDP. An increase of 1.1 percentage points in GDP means an increase in income tax revenues of approximately 40%," explained BNS.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romanian trade union federation BNS expects 13% income tax rate from 2025

11 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The income tax rate may increase from 10% currently to 13% in 2025, according to estimates of trade union federation BNS based on the medium-term fiscal consolidation plan drafted by the government that envisages 1.1%-of-GDP advance of the revenues from income taxation.

The most plausible scenario for reducing the deficit could include, among other measures, increasing the income tax from 10% to 13%, according to BNS representatives quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

"The additional revenues of 1.1% of GDP in 2025 are expected to be obtained from the income tax. The income tax collected [currently] in a fiscal year represents approximately 2.6 - 2.8% of GDP. An increase of 1.1 percentage points in GDP means an increase in income tax revenues of approximately 40%," explained BNS.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Yunkiphotoshot/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 November 2024
Society
Bucharest celebrates National Day with military parade on December 1
12 November 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils low-cost Cargo version of electric Spring model
12 November 2024
Macro
Romania's central bank revises inflation forecast and puts further rate cuts on hold
12 November 2024
Transport
Romanian authorities close iconic mountain road Transfăgărășan
11 November 2024
CSR
Lead singer of British rock band Jethro Tull promotes stray cat shelter in Romania's Oradea
11 November 2024
Transport
First train bought by Romania in the last two decades close to being operational
11 November 2024
Real Estate
Garbe Industrial Real Estate expands into Romania with new subsidiary
11 November 2024
Entertainment
Bucharest starts installing 4.3 million festive lights across main boulevards