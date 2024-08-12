Macro

Romania’s central bank: Monetary policy stays restrictive ahead of high uncertainty

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has not relaxed its monetary policy despite the two rate cuts operated already this year. Furthermore, it is not engaged in a monetary easing cycle, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu explained on August 9 while unveiling the quarterly Inflation Report.

BNR cut the policy rate by 0.25 basis points to 6.5% on August 7 after a similar rate cut in July, after it kept the rate at 7% since January 2023 with the result of bringing the headline inflation under 5% y/y in June.

The updated Inflation Report revises the inflation’s trajectory downwards until Q2 2025 (compared to the previous forecast published in May). The yearend inflation is seen at 4% in 2024 (4.9% under the previous projection) and 3.4% y/y (3.5% previously) in 2025. 

BNR outlines many risks to its inflation forecast, though mostly upward-oriented.

“We never said ‘the monetary easing cycle began’ because the  [monetary] interest rate is now positive after it was negative in the past. [...Furthermore,] the monetary easing involves more than cutting the monetary policy rate,” governor Isarescu stressed.

The central bank’s board has not deferred the rate cut on August 7, as some expected in the context of the global turmoil in the days preceding the monetary policy meeting, because such a step might generate side effects later in the autumn, Isarescu explained. 

“A reversal of capital flows can occur at any time. We have instruments to address such a situation. We are not going to raise the monetary policy rate, but we can strengthen the monetary policy with other instruments,” Isarescu assured.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s central bank: Monetary policy stays restrictive ahead of high uncertainty

12 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has not relaxed its monetary policy despite the two rate cuts operated already this year. Furthermore, it is not engaged in a monetary easing cycle, BNR governor Mugur Isarescu explained on August 9 while unveiling the quarterly Inflation Report.

BNR cut the policy rate by 0.25 basis points to 6.5% on August 7 after a similar rate cut in July, after it kept the rate at 7% since January 2023 with the result of bringing the headline inflation under 5% y/y in June.

The updated Inflation Report revises the inflation’s trajectory downwards until Q2 2025 (compared to the previous forecast published in May). The yearend inflation is seen at 4% in 2024 (4.9% under the previous projection) and 3.4% y/y (3.5% previously) in 2025. 

BNR outlines many risks to its inflation forecast, though mostly upward-oriented.

“We never said ‘the monetary easing cycle began’ because the  [monetary] interest rate is now positive after it was negative in the past. [...Furthermore,] the monetary easing involves more than cutting the monetary policy rate,” governor Isarescu stressed.

The central bank’s board has not deferred the rate cut on August 7, as some expected in the context of the global turmoil in the days preceding the monetary policy meeting, because such a step might generate side effects later in the autumn, Isarescu explained. 

“A reversal of capital flows can occur at any time. We have instruments to address such a situation. We are not going to raise the monetary policy rate, but we can strengthen the monetary policy with other instruments,” Isarescu assured.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments